Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Pope on COVID vaccines says health care a ‘moral obligation’

Pope Francis delivers the Angelus noon prayer in St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday,...
Pope Francis delivers the Angelus noon prayer in St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)(Gregorio Borgia | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is now speaking about getting the coronavirus vaccination as a “moral obligation.” 

Francis used some of his strongest words yet, calling for people to get vaccinated, in a speech to ambassadors accredited to the Holy See on Monday.

He denounced how people had been swayed by “baseless information” to refuse one of the most effective measures to save lives.  

Francis has generally shied away from speaking about vaccination as a “moral obligation,” though his COVID-19 advisory body has spoken of a “moral responsibility.”

On Monday, he said individuals had a responsibility to care for themselves, “and this translates into respect for the health of those around us.”

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Law enforcement officials work to clear a crash site along Interstate 80 in Iowa City on...
Freezing drizzle, fog producing slick roads; crashes reported
Iowa Division of Labor stated it will not follow the mandate
Iowa Division of Labor: State will not adopt OSHA’s vaccine mandate
Washington shooting investigation.
Washington Police continue shooting investigation
A gun and target symbol.
Police identify person shot, killed at Waterloo convenience store

Latest News

Novak Djokovic is a nine-time Australian Open champion. He has 20 Grand Slam singles titles, a...
Australian judge says tennis star Djokovic can stay but saga not over
At least 19 people were killed and 63 injured in a five-alarm fire at a New York City apartment...
Several with grave injuries after NYC fire that killed 19
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, left, and Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei...
US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine
John Stamos and Bob Saget seen at Open Road Presents the World Premiere of "Mother's Day" at...
Comedians, friends, co-stars react to death of Bob Saget