Police investigating racist attacks during People’s Condition of the State

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Police are investigating after people interrupted a virtual town hall Friday in Des Moines with a series of racial attacks.

The People’s Condition of the State events focus on making sure Iowans know how to reach out to legislators before the upcoming session.

Organizers told KCCI the attacks started halfway through the event on Friday, when people joined the Zoom and started putting up inappropriate images, including writing racial slurs, something that looked like a swastika, as well as an image of a monkey.

“I just tried as quickly as I could,” Al Womble, the chairman of the Iowa Democratic Black Caucus, said. “It felt like I was playing whack-a-mole. Once one threat came up, I tried to make sure I shut it down, then another threat would come up. So it was multiple people who were doing this kind of thing.”

Noted speakers that night included Iowa Democrat Representatives Ras Smith, Phyllis Thede, and Ross Willburn. Womble says that he eventually kicked the offenders out, but not before the people screamed out more slurs.

Both the Iowa Democratic Party and Iowa Republican Party have condemned these actions.

