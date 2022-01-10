Show You Care
‘Jeopardy!’ champ hits $1 million; talks fame, trans rights

FILE - This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider...
FILE - This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider on the set of "Jeopardy!" Schneider the reigning "Jeopardy!" champion was robbed at gunpoint over New Year's weekend in Oakland, Calif.(Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider is adding to her list of bragging rights.

She’s already the highest-earning female contestant in the quiz show’s history and the woman with the longest winning streak.

Now she’s among only four contestants to reach $1 million in regular-season play. She hit that mark with her 28th victory Friday.  

She’s already qualified for the show’s tournament of champions and is the first transgender person to do so.

Schneider says she’s gained inspiration from actor Laverne Cox and comedian Natasha Muse, who are trans women.

Schneider says she’s heard from people who say they’re encouraged to see her success.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

