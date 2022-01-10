Show You Care
Iowa State’s Brock Purdy to declare for NFL Draft

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - After four years as Iowa State’s starting quarterback, Brock Purdy is ending his storied career as an Iowa State Cyclone.

He made it official on social media the weekend, saying he’ll pursue an opportunity to play in the NFL moving forward.

He became the first Cyclone Quarterback with two, 3,000 passing yard seasons.

One of those came this past season, where he threw for 3,188 yards and 19 touchdowns, leading Iowa State to a 7-6 record.

Purdy is the only Cyclone quarterback to beat each of the teams in the BIG 12.

He finishes his Iowa State career with 32 outright or shared school records.

The 2022 NFL draft is scheduled for April 28-30.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

