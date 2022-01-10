Show You Care
Iowa preschool programs fighting for federal funding

By KCCI
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa preschool programs said they are about $7 million short after a drop in enrollment put them behind.

They said they were promised federal money, but still haven’t received it. The state’s preschool budget is based on the number of students enrolled the prior year.

When the pandemic hit, enrollment dropped by about 4,000 students across the state as more parents kept their students home. This caused a large amount of funding to drop for the following year.

Margaret Buckton, with Iowa School Finance Information Services, says after lots of conversations and promises from lawmakers last year, preschool programs thought there was a fix in place. So they kept staff on and enrolled more students.

“There are funds that went to the governor specifically for her to dedicate to particular costs,” Buckton said. “Here we are in January, more than halfway through the school year, and we still don’t have any notice that those federal funds will be directed toward this purpose.”

The governor’s office said districts can get access to funds if they make an application to the School Budget Review Committee.

However, Buckton said the committee can’t grant money until it receives emergency relief funds from the governor’s office.

