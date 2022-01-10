Show You Care
Inflation up, virus down as priorities in US: AP-NORC poll

FILE - Trucks line up to enter a Port of Oakland shipping terminal on Nov. 10, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. The pandemic has receded as a top priority in many voters’ minds to start 2022, with the economy overshadowing coronavirus concerns and worries about inflation on the rise, a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)(Noah Berger | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The pandemic has receded as a top priority in many voters’ minds to start 2022, with the economy and rising worries about inflation overshadowing coronavirus concerns.

That potentially spells political trouble for Democrats heading into the midterm elections.

A poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that just 37 percent of Americans say COVID-19 is a top priority for the government to work on in 2022, compared with 53 percent who said it was at the start of last year.

Instead, 68 percent of Americans polled named the economy as government’s top concern, while 14 percent mentioned inflation — including 18 percent of Republicans and even 10 percent of Democrats.

