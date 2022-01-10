Inflation up, virus down as priorities in US: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — The pandemic has receded as a top priority in many voters’ minds to start 2022, with the economy and rising worries about inflation overshadowing coronavirus concerns.

That potentially spells political trouble for Democrats heading into the midterm elections.

A poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that just 37 percent of Americans say COVID-19 is a top priority for the government to work on in 2022, compared with 53 percent who said it was at the start of last year.

Instead, 68 percent of Americans polled named the economy as government’s top concern, while 14 percent mentioned inflation — including 18 percent of Republicans and even 10 percent of Democrats.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.