ImpactLife joins joins Blood Emergency Readiness Corps to address supply issues during emergencies

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Blood centers across the country are coming together to share resources in emergencies. They’ve formed the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps or BERC to make sure there is blood supply when needed to respond to mass shootings or natural disasters.

ImpactLife here in Iowa is taking part. Thirty centers from all across the country are participating.

BERC has already responded three times since it got it’s start in 2021. First, in September for a grocery store shooting in Tennessee. Then, last month for the Oxford high school shooting in Michigan, and most recently in response to tornadoes in Kentucky.

”Previous date when there was an emergent need, centers would outreach to other blood centers and supply might not always be available. This builds a program where supply is available on a rotational basis for the 30 participating centers,” said Mike Rasso, Director of Sales & Inventory at ImpactLife.

There are criteria involved. The emergency needs to include at least five people needing treatment at the hospital. This system helps centers have blood they can count on when needed, instead of having to hope they can get what they need.

Leaders hope it’s not needed often, but will be able to be prepared if necessary.

