Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Hinson raises $809,000 to break fundraising record for Congressional campaigns in Iowa during off-year

Congresswoman Hinson also broke fundraising records in the second and third quarters of 2021.
Congresswoman Hinson also broke fundraising records in the second and third quarters of 2021.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, Congresswoman Ashley Hinson announced her campaign raised $809,000 - enough money during the fourth quarter fundraising period of 2021 to break the fundraising record for Congressional campaigns in Iowa during an off-year.

Hinson is reporting that she added 6,000 new donors this quarter, with 96 percent of donations being $100 or less.

“I am overwhelmed by the support our campaign continues to receive from Iowans who are fed up with the out-of-touch policies handed down by Speaker Pelosi,” said Congresswoman Ashley Hinson. “I will always stand up against the radical left, continue to fight for our Iowa values, deliver results for our communities, and do everything in my power to ensure Republicans take back the House in 2022. Thanks to our growing grassroots army, Team Hinson is going into this year ready to fight, win, and fire Nancy Pelosi as Speaker.”

Congresswoman Hinson also broke fundraising records in the second and third quarters of 2021.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Two injured in home invasion in Coggon
A gun and target symbol.
Police identify person shot, killed at Waterloo convenience store
Iowa Division of Labor stated it will not follow the mandate
Iowa Division of Labor: State will not adopt OSHA’s vaccine mandate
Law enforcement officials work to clear a crash site along Interstate 80 in Iowa City on...
Freezing drizzle, fog producing slick roads; crashes reported

Latest News

Hobbs police update on newborn in dumpster
A Reserved for Media sign sits on a table in the Iowa Senate gallery during the opening day of...
Senate GOP leader: Press, teachers have ‘sinister agenda’
Students at Dubuque Senior High School wear masks while off class last fall.
Dubuque Senior, Hempstead High Schools to offer students ‘retreat rooms’
The U.S. is now dealing with its most significant COVID-19 surge to date, as the number of...
US dealing with most significant COVID-19 surge to date