Hinson raises $809,000 to break fundraising record for Congressional campaigns in Iowa during off-year

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, Congresswoman Ashley Hinson announced her campaign raised $809,000 - enough money during the fourth quarter fundraising period of 2021 to break the fundraising record for Congressional campaigns in Iowa during an off-year.

Hinson is reporting that she added 6,000 new donors this quarter, with 96 percent of donations being $100 or less.

“I am overwhelmed by the support our campaign continues to receive from Iowans who are fed up with the out-of-touch policies handed down by Speaker Pelosi,” said Congresswoman Ashley Hinson. “I will always stand up against the radical left, continue to fight for our Iowa values, deliver results for our communities, and do everything in my power to ensure Republicans take back the House in 2022. Thanks to our growing grassroots army, Team Hinson is going into this year ready to fight, win, and fire Nancy Pelosi as Speaker.”

Congresswoman Hinson also broke fundraising records in the second and third quarters of 2021.

