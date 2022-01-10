Hiawatha Fire Dept. responds to two garage fires over the weekend, no one injured

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Hiawatha Fire Department said it responded to two fires in less than a day over the weekend.

The first involved a detached garage at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Terry Avenue on Saturday afternoon. No injuries were reported.

The second fire was at a house in the 5100 block of Chestnut Ridge northeast in Cedar Rapids early Sunday morning.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the second fire started in an attached garage before spreading to the home. It caused severe fire and smoke damage.

Five people were inside the home at the time of the fire, but all were able to get out safely.

