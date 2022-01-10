Show You Care
Fong’s Pizza in Cedar Rapids honors Betty White with drink that gives back to area animal shelters

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Fong’s Pizza in Cedar Rapids is honoring Betty White with a martini that’s raising money for area animal shelters.

White, who died on New Years Eve, was an advocate for animals. Fong’s ‘Golden Girl’ martini is similar to a lemon drop. The restaurant did research and found White liked vodka with lemon, which inspired the drink.

A quarter of sales from the martini will be split between four area animal shelters. That includes Dogs Forever, The Cedar Valley Humane Society, Saint Rescue and Last Hope Animal Rescue.

”Everybody that works here has animals. We are all very avid animal lovers just like Betty White so we wanted to do something to honor her and her life. And what better way than honor her with vodka that she loves, going back to animals that she loves,” Elizabeth Colony said, General Manager at Fong’s Pizza in Cedar Rapids.

The fundraiser will continue for the entire month of January.

