A few flurries in northeast Iowa, cold air remains

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A weak disturbance brings an area of cloudiness tonight for part of the nighttime hours.

Under these clouds, some flurries or very light snow could fall in our northeast zone. Otherwise, temperatures fall below zero again for a low. Another fairly cold day is expected on Monday, before a more significant warm-up starting on Tuesday. Several days of highs in the 30s appears possible.

It ends with a chance for some snow on Friday, sending temperatures back near or below normal for the weekend into early next week.

