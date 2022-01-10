Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Dubuque Senior, Hempstead High Schools to offer students ‘retreat rooms’

Students at Dubuque Senior High School wear masks while off class last fall.
Students at Dubuque Senior High School wear masks while off class last fall.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Students at Dubuque Senior and Hempstead High Schools will soon have access to brain health “retreat rooms” that will provide space to process emotions and stress during the school day.

The Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools on Monday announced the rooms will be offered starting on Jan. 18.

Debi Butler, leader of the nonprofit Brain Health Now, and Andy Butler funded the rooms in collaboration with the Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools, and local businesses and nonprofits.

“Many students in our community go to school each day and try to cope with stressors and traumas in their lives while learning,” Debi Butler said in a news release. “Other districts that have created these types of rooms have seen the benefits: Students who use them are able to decompress and return to the classroom focused on their schoolwork. To successfully do this we are aiming to end the stigma of students reaching out for help when they are experiencing a brain health issue. The brain is an organ that can get sick too and we need to care for it just like the rest of our body.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Two injured in home invasion in Coggon
Iowa Division of Labor stated it will not follow the mandate
Iowa Division of Labor: State will not adopt OSHA’s vaccine mandate
Law enforcement officials work to clear a crash site along Interstate 80 in Iowa City on...
Freezing drizzle, fog producing slick roads; crashes reported
A gun and target symbol.
Police identify person shot, killed at Waterloo convenience store

Latest News

Journalists will not be allowed on the Iowa Senate floor this year, ending a century old...
Journalists not allowed on Iowa Senate floor
The U.S. is now dealing with its most significant COVID-19 surge to date, as the number of...
US dealing with most significant COVID-19 surge to date
Lawmakers are back in Des Moines today for the start of the 2022 legislative session.
2022 Iowa Legislative Session kicks off Monday
COVID-19 cases continued a surge in Iowa over the past week, but hospitalizations dipped since...
COVID-19 cases surge in Iowa, hospitalizations dip