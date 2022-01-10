Show You Care
Dubuque casino to refund ticket costs for Bob Saget’s March shows

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Diamond Jo Casino has announced it is automatically refunding the cost of tickets to both of Bob Saget’s shows that had been planned for March.

It comes after the actor and comedian, known for his role as Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House,” was reportedly found dead at a hotel in Orlando, Florida on Sunday. He was 65-years-old.

Authorities haven’t released the cause of death.

The shows in Dubuque had been scheduled for 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on March 4 at the Diamond Jo Casino. The shows have now been canceled.

The casino said anyone with questions about the ticket refunds should call 563-690-4754.

