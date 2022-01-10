Cold weather quickly freezes Iowa lakes and streams

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The recent cold weather for the last week has helped ice to form on Iowa’s lakes and rivers quickly. That gave anglers like Jonathan Hildenbrand of Cedar Rapids a chance to get out and start ice fishing.

Auger in hand, Hildenbrand checked the ice levels on Sunday afternoon. Not just to drill a hole for his fishing line but also to check if the ice is safe to be on. Safety was something instilled into him by his late grandfather.

“I go in a line and make holes as I go,” he said. “You never know it could be 6 inches in one area, but three in another.”

“We had a big cold spell over here, and the water froze up nicely,” said DNR Conservation Officer Brad Baker.

Baker said the ice formed quickly over the week, citing recent below 0 temperatures as a reason why. Earlier in the week, Lake McBride had about 2-inches of snow. By Saturday, the DNR said it had 6-8 inches.

“We just recommend that people realize no ice is 100% safe ice,” he said. “If they are going to come over here, at least make sure there are 4-inches.”

He said people should bring their ice picks just in case they need to self-rescue, ice-cleats, so you don’t fall, a floatation jacket, and if possible, go with someone.

“Saftey is important, said Hildenbrand. “It can be the difference between having fun and possibly losing your life.”

