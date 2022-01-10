Coggon police give update in home invasion that left two injured

COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - Coggon police have released more details in the home invasion case that took place on Sunday.

Police say a white male with a medium building, standing somewhere between 6′0″-6′3″ forced his way into the residence of 72-year-olds Sandra and Joseph Henderson. Authorities say the suspect claimed to be a law enforcement officer and demanded entry into the residence.

After assaulting the victims, he fled in a light-colored, 4-door sedan of unknown make and model.

Police say it appears to be an isolated incident specifically directed towards the victims. Joseph remains hospitalized for his injuries.

Officials are asking that anyone who traveled on Maple Way in Coggon on Sunday between 6:15 pm and 6:30 pm contact investigators at 319-892-6250.

Anyone with information may also reach out to Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME or the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 319-892-6250.

