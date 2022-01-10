Show You Care
Clark scores 31, No. 22 Iowa women beat Nebraska 95-86

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Caitlin Clark scored 31 points, McKenna Warnock 23 and Monika Czinano had eight of her 20 in the pivotal fourth quarter as No. 22 Iowa beat Nebraska 95-86.

Clark had 12 assists and grabbed eight rebounds in posting her sixth double-double this season, Warnock had a career high seven 3-pointers on nine attempts and grabbed 10 rebounds for her second double-double. Kate Martin added 12 points for Iowa.

Sam Haiby scored 18 points, Alexis Markowski and Jaz Shelley had 14 points each and Ashley Scoggin added 13. Shelley also had 11 rebounds for her fifth double-double this season.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

