Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Adaptive ski event held at Sundown Mountain in Dubuque

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Some people in Dubuque got a special skiing lesson, thanks to an adaptive ski event.

Clark and Associates Prosthetics and Orthotics hosted yesterday’s event at Sundown Mountain Ski Resort.

It is for those living with amputations and other disabilities.

People used specialized equipment like walkers attached to the skis.

Clark and Associates Director of Business Development Chad Remmert said  he is inspired by people’s ability to overcome challenges.

“The willingness to come out here and do something they’ve never done, and to be able to complete it with a particular disability that they have to face as well, is quite inspiring,” Remmert said.

This marked the event’s 5th year.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Law enforcement officials work to clear a crash site along Interstate 80 in Iowa City on...
Freezing drizzle, fog producing slick roads; crashes reported
Iowa Division of Labor stated it will not follow the mandate
Iowa Division of Labor: State will not adopt OSHA’s vaccine mandate
Washington shooting investigation.
Washington Police continue shooting investigation
A gun and target symbol.
One person dies after shooting at Waterloo convenience store

Latest News

Iowa preschool programs say they are about $7 million short after a drop in enrollment put them...
Iowa preschool programs fighting for federal funding
Mark Conzett leads the Cedar Rapids-Marion chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
9 Who Care: Mark Conzett leads group that builds beds for children in need
New requirements are in effect for people who are on unemployment in Iowa.
Iowa Workforce Development discusses re-employment case management
Some people in Dubuque got a special skiing lesson, thanks to an adaptive ski event.
Adaptive skiing event held at Sundown Mountain in Dubuque