Adaptive ski event held at Sundown Mountain in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Some people in Dubuque got a special skiing lesson, thanks to an adaptive ski event.

Clark and Associates Prosthetics and Orthotics hosted yesterday’s event at Sundown Mountain Ski Resort.

It is for those living with amputations and other disabilities.

People used specialized equipment like walkers attached to the skis.

Clark and Associates Director of Business Development Chad Remmert said he is inspired by people’s ability to overcome challenges.

“The willingness to come out here and do something they’ve never done, and to be able to complete it with a particular disability that they have to face as well, is quite inspiring,” Remmert said.

This marked the event’s 5th year.

