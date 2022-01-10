9 Who Care: Mark Conzett leads group that builds beds for children in need

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Mark Conzett is the president of the Cedar Rapids/Marion chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. It’s part of a national organization that works to build beds for children who are sleeping on the floor in Linn County.

Conzett joined the organization in 2018 after a family friend started the chapter. It wasn’t too long before he was delivering beds.

“It was after that delivery event that I was wrecked. It messed me up,” Conzett said. “It was inconceivable to me that we would have kids here in Cedar Rapids that don’t have beds. We have great programs for helping people get shelter, food, and clothing, but few if any to help a child get a bed.”

Conzett knew it was something he just had to keep doing.

“That first delivery, I remember a teenage girl. We put the bedspread out on her bed and it had a Paris theme,” Conzett said. “It had an Eiffel tower and several things that you’d see in Paris. She said, ‘how did you know I liked Paris?’ And we said, ‘well we didn’t.’”

Conzett quickly became the chapter’s president and expanded operations to a warehouse owned by Hawkeye Material Handling in Hiawatha. It’s where are all the supplies and tools are stored. Bed builds usually happen during the summertime.

“A lot of our build process happens outside, where we set up our sanding tables and our saws,” Conzett said. “So really it’s a process where we start off with a pile of lumber. We cut all the lumber to pieces and to size for the various bed parts that we’re making. We sand all those parts. We drill and tap of everything so everything is made to exact specification. We have devices that we put all the parts and pieces in to make sure that all of our headboards are exactly the same size and shape every single time.”

Conzett said everything runs in an assembly line style.

About 25 to 40 beds are delivered each month. Since 2018, with the help of his wife Linda and many, many volunteers, Mark has led the building and delivery of more than 500 beds to kids in Linn County. They’ve got about 200 bedas in stock and can be delivered in emergency-type situations, like fires or natural disasters. Heading into 2021, the local chapter had a weight list of more than a hundred children, but they’ve been able to narrow that down to 45.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace often works with other organizations in the Cedar Rapids area, including Kids on Course and the Catherine McAuley Center. They also work with the Cedar Rapids Community School District where school counselors and teachers can help identify kids who might be in need.

Conzett says being able to fill that need is heartwarming.

“A child is hugging on your leg from the time you walk in the door and they are so excited that they’re getting sometimes their first bed,” Conzett said. “I can’t tell you the number of students and children that I’ve talked with where they’ve been sharing a twin bed with two or three other siblings, or where mom has been sharing a bed with all four kids. There are few things that I’ve been involved with that are more rewarding than you taking the bed off the truck and you’re hauling it into the house, and you’re getting ready to assemble that bed.”

Tammy Burns is a volunteer and on the leadership team. She joined Sleep in Heavenly Peace in 2018 after retiring from teaching.

“I had seen the Sleep In Heavenly Peace Facebook site,” Burns said. “I thought I think I might want to try that and so I came and volunteered for the first time.”

Shortly after joining, Burns met Conzett.

“It didn’t take long for me to realize what a servant’s heart Mark had,” Burns said.

Burns said Conzett is an organized and gentle leader.

“There are 50 or 60 volunteers here at one time,” Burns said. “He has developed this into such a well-oiled machine so that 50 or 60 people can be busy at all times and not be standing around. He just lets you know what the job is that needs to be done and he empowers people to step up and get it done.”

On a typical build day, Conzett isn’t really building a bed. What he’s doing is guiding and encouraging his volunteers, making sure everything is going smoothly. But Conzett is no stranger to helping his community. His family helped with sandbagging efforts following the 2008 flood.

“My family and our church group helped to muck out houses,” Conzett said. “That was just a dirty, messy, smelly experience, but it needed to be done. It was fun to be involved in a group of men and women who were rolling up their sleeves and going at it.”

Conzett also helped with cleanup after the August 2020 derecho. The need to help is something he feels deep within, and it can’t be ignored. The determination to help is in his blood.

“When I hear there’s a need, my first response is, ‘hey,’ we’ve gotta go help?’ I’m pretty driven that way. I do it because I really feel like it’s something God built inside of me,” Conzett said.

Conzett’s mission to help is spreading through his kids and his grandchildren.

“My daughters prayerfully look through the delivery sheets and they think about ‘oh Johnny is 8 years old, what would he like?” Conzett said. “They pull the bedding off the shelves with that in mind.”

Conzett said he’ll be working hard to build more beds for Sleep in Heavenly Peace until every child has a place to sleep.

“When I know in my heart that there’s not another child in Linn County that is going without a bed, then maybe I’ll relax a little bit,” Conzett said.

