The Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout returns, with plans getting set for next year

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For the first time in two years, the Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout at Coe College is back.

The high school boys basketball showcase was cancelled last season due to the pandemic.

“Knowing that we’re back after 2 years (of) not doing it it’s just been a great feeling,” said event director Tyler Cleveland. “We’re really excited for this year and years to come.”

After last year’s COVID cancellation, the players and fans are excited to get back in one of the biggest gyms they’ll see all year, Kohawk Arena.

“It’s good for our guys to have that playoff atmosphere,” said Monticello junior guard Tate Petersen.

Cleveland said the event is following Coe Athletics’ mask protocols. The gym had one “masks only” section.

“We encourage masks, we’ve encouraged masks from the start,” Cleveland said.

With the clock hitting zeroes on this year’s event, plans are already in the works for next year’s shootout, Cleveland is hoping to go back to a two-weekend affair.

“Every team has been excited to get potentially in it next year,” Cleveland said. “The signs are good that we’ll keep it going and two weekends for sure.”

