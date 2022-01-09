Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

The Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout returns, with plans getting set for next year

By Jack Lido
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For the first time in two years, the Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout at Coe College is back.

The high school boys basketball showcase was cancelled last season due to the pandemic.

“Knowing that we’re back after 2 years (of) not doing it it’s just been a great feeling,” said event director Tyler Cleveland. “We’re really excited for this year and years to come.”

After last year’s COVID cancellation, the players and fans are excited to get back in one of the biggest gyms they’ll see all year, Kohawk Arena.

“It’s good for our guys to have that playoff atmosphere,” said Monticello junior guard Tate Petersen.

Cleveland said the event is following Coe Athletics’ mask protocols. The gym had one “masks only” section.

“We encourage masks, we’ve encouraged masks from the start,” Cleveland said.

With the clock hitting zeroes on this year’s event, plans are already in the works for next year’s shootout, Cleveland is hoping to go back to a two-weekend affair.

“Every team has been excited to get potentially in it next year,” Cleveland said. “The signs are good that we’ll keep it going and two weekends for sure.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Division of Labor stated it will not follow the mandate
Iowa Division of Labor: State will not adopt OSHA’s vaccine mandate
Cedar Rapids Police said the crash happened because of someone driving the wrong way on the...
Police: I-380 crash in Cedar Rapids near 42nd Street caused by wrong-way driver
Police blocking traffic on South Iowa Avenue in Washington, Iowa, on Friday, January 7, 2022.
One person injured in Washington shooting; search for suspect continues
Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids.
Mercy Medical Center stresses vaccines as COVID-19 surge strains staffing
An i9 investigation found the cause for why traffic tickets at 10th Street & 1st Avenue East...
New camera, spike in traffic tickets at one Cedar Rapids intersection

Latest News

New camera, spike in traffic tickets at one Cedar Rapids intersection
i9 Investigation: New Camera, Spike in Traffic Tickets at One Cedar Rapids Intersection
Iowa’s Kemerer returns to lineup against Minnesota, wants to enjoy seventh year
Iowa’s Kemerer returns to lineup against Minnesota, wants to enjoy seventh year
Washington shooting investigation.
Washington Police continue shooting investigation
The Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout returns, with plans getting set for next year
The Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout returns, with plans getting set for next year