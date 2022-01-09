Show You Care
Washington Police continue shooting investigation

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Washington Police were still out Saturday afternoon, continuing to investigate a shooting they said happened Friday night.

“It happened so close, it was just unexpected,” Carol Detweiler, of Washington, said.

Detweiler and her husband live across the street from the Woodridge Apartments. Police said the apartment complex parking lot was where one man was shot. That person drove away and called police on South Iowa Avenue around 8:10 P.M.

“The Washington County Ambulance took him to the University Hospitals,” Police Chief Jim Lester said, referring to the hospital in Iowa City.

Lester said the extent of the person’s injuries wasn’t known, but that he did undergo surgery. Lester said there wasn’t a risk to the public, despite not having released the identity of a person of interest or making any arrests.

“We believe the victim and the shooter are connected somehow,” Lester said.

No other information has been released.

