US Golden Globe Awards carry on, without stars or a telecast

FILE - In this Jan.. 6, 2009, file photo, Golden Globe statuettes are seen during a news...
FILE - In this Jan.. 6, 2009, file photo, Golden Globe statuettes are seen during a news conference at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)(Matt Sayles | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) -Even though NBC dropped the 2022 Golden Globe Awards, the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association is proceeding with its 79th edition Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, celebrity guests, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream.

Members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group’s philanthropic grants are gathering at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event starting at 9 p.m. ET Sunday. The names of the film and television winners will be revealed to the world in real time on the organization’s social media feeds and website. Special emphasis, they say, will be given to their charitable efforts over the years.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

