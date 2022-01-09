Sunday will be sunny to partly sunny and cold

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Good Morning! We’re waking up to a mix of sunshine and a few clouds across Eastern Iowa. Temperatures this morning are cold in the single digits, with wind chills below zero. If you have to head out this morning, make sure to bundle up! We’ll continue to see sunshine across the entire area, but temperatures will stay cold. Highs today will be in the single digits.

Tonight we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with a slight chance for light snow in far Northeastern Iowa. Overnight snow in Northeastern Iowa could linger on Monday morning. Therefore, those in the northeast may need to be cautious during their morning commute.

Monday afternoon will be sunny and cold, with highs only reaching the single digits and low teens. Temperatures begin to climb on Tuesday, with highs reaching the mid to upper 20s with a partly sunny sky.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday temperatures will climb into the low to mid-30s. Overnight temperatures will be below zero on Monday night but in the teens and 20s for the remainder of the week.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.