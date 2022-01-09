Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Israel’s national library sees Arabic site traffic boom

Sam Thrope displays an Arabic book that is part of the collection of the National Library of...
Sam Thrope displays an Arabic book that is part of the collection of the National Library of Israel, on The Hebrew University campus in Jerusalem, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. The library says the number of visitors to its Arabic website more than doubled over the course of 2021, thanks to the digitization of its Arabic manuscripts and archives and an extensive outreach program in recent years. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)(Maya Alleruzzo | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -JERUSALEM (AP) — The National Library of Israel says the number of visitors to its Arabic website more than doubled over the course of 2021, thanks to the digitization of its Arabic manuscripts and archives and an extensive outreach program in recent years.

The library says about 650,000 users visited the site in 2021, driven by a surge in traffic from within Israel and growing visits from across the Arabic-speaking world. One the most heavily trafficked resources on the site is an Arabic newspaper archive with more than 200,000 pages of publications from Ottoman and British Mandate Palestine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Division of Labor stated it will not follow the mandate
Iowa Division of Labor: State will not adopt OSHA’s vaccine mandate
Police blocking traffic on South Iowa Avenue in Washington, Iowa, on Friday, January 7, 2022.
One person injured in Washington shooting; search for suspect continues
Riverside fire.
Overnight fire kills two in Washington County
Law enforcement officials work to clear a crash site along Interstate 80 in Iowa City on...
Freezing drizzle, fog producing slick roads; crashes reported
Emergency lights graphic
Two people killed, two injured in Jo Daviess County crash

Latest News

New camera, spike in traffic tickets at one Cedar Rapids intersection
i9 Investigation: New Camera, Spike in Traffic Tickets at One Cedar Rapids Intersection
FILE - A Ukrainian soldier holds a cat and walks in a trench on the line of separation from...
Prospects dim as US, Russia prepare to meet over Ukraine
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2021, file photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, a flag flies at...
Biden’s low profile on Guantanamo rankles as prison turns 20
FILE - A medical technician performs a nasal swab test on a motorist queued up in a line at a...
Stay at home or work sick? Omicron poses a conundrum