Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Video shows man on fire after police hit him with stun gun

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 5:20 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATSKILL, N.Y. (AP) - Graphic video made public Friday shows a man who doused himself in hand sanitizer bursting into flames when a police officer used a stun gun on him at a New York police station in October.

Security footage released by the state attorney general’s office shows Jason Jones, 29, rolling on the floor in the Catskill police station lobby and rubbing his head to stop the flames.

Jones, who was taken off life support in December after six weeks in intensive care, was on fire for about 25 seconds and appeared to have burns on his upper back.

The attorney general’s office released the security footage as part of its investigation into Jones’ death.

Prior to being hit with the stun gun, the shirtless Jones is seen in a tantrum, ripping his hoodie and undershirt off, throwing a shoe at a table and knocking over a jug of hand sanitizer as three officers look on.

A few minutes later, Jones picks up the jug of hand sanitizer and squirts the liquid on his back and head. An officer then takes out a stun gun and shoot Jones with it and there’s a flash of light on the video as Jones bursts into flames.

Police Chief Dave Darling said officers in Catskill, about 33 miles (53 kilometers) south of Albany, were familiar with Jones from previous encounters and were likely afraid he was going to hurt himself.

Jones had been a standout track and basketball athlete at Catskill High School more than a decade ago, The Times Union reported.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Division of Labor stated it will not follow the mandate
Iowa Division of Labor: State will not adopt OSHA’s vaccine mandate
Police blocking traffic on South Iowa Avenue in Washington, Iowa, on Friday, January 7, 2022.
One person injured in Washington shooting; search for suspect continues
Riverside fire.
Overnight fire kills two in Washington County
Law enforcement officials work to clear a crash site along Interstate 80 in Iowa City on...
Freezing drizzle, fog producing slick roads; crashes reported
Snow on sidewalk Cedar Rapids.
New Cedar Rapids snow policy created more complaints online, than in real life

Latest News

New camera, spike in traffic tickets at one Cedar Rapids intersection
i9 Investigation: New Camera, Spike in Traffic Tickets at One Cedar Rapids Intersection
The man was on fire for about 25 seconds and appeared to have burns on his upper back.
GRAPHIC: Death of man who caught fire when hit by stun gun being investigated
New York City Council Member Ydanis Rodriguez speaks during a rally on the steps of City Hall...
New law in NYC allows noncitizens to vote
Jose Chapa-Aguilera, 23, faces charges of first-degree assault and kidnapping after he...
Suspect arrested after man held captive, assaulted in Minn. home