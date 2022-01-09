Gibson scores 20, leads Oklahoma past No. 11 Iowa State

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - Umoja Gibson scored 20 points, and Oklahoma rallied in the second half to defeat No. 11 Iowa State 79-66 on Saturday night. Tanner Groves scored 16 points and Elijah Harkless added 13 for the Sooners.

Oklahoma took control with a 14-0 run late in the second half that covered five minutes.

Oklahoma was coming off a loss to No. 1 Baylor. The Sooners bounced back with a dynamic offensive performance. The Sooners shot 62% from the field overall and 82% in the second half.

Izaiah Brockington and Tyrese Hunter each scored 20 points for Iowa State.

