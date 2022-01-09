Show You Care
Gibson scores 20, leads Oklahoma past No. 11 Iowa State

Oklahoma guard C.J. Noland, left, drives the ball against Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington...
Oklahoma guard C.J. Noland, left, drives the ball against Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)(Garett Fisbeck | AP)
By CLIFF BRUNT
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - Umoja Gibson scored 20 points, and Oklahoma rallied in the second half to defeat No. 11 Iowa State 79-66 on Saturday night. Tanner Groves scored 16 points and Elijah Harkless added 13 for the Sooners.

Oklahoma took control with a 14-0 run late in the second half that covered five minutes.

Oklahoma was coming off a loss to No. 1 Baylor. The Sooners bounced back with a dynamic offensive performance. The Sooners shot 62% from the field overall and 82% in the second half.

Izaiah Brockington and Tyrese Hunter each scored 20 points for Iowa State.

