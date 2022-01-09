Freezing drizzle and fog occurring Saturday night, leading to slick roads

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Areas of freezing drizzle and freezing fog are creating slick roads across eastern Iowa on Saturday night.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been expanded to include most of eastern Iowa this evening, due to that potential for dangerously slick roadways. Untreated surfaces will likely have slick spots, including roads, sidewalks, and parking lots. If you must travel this evening, use extreme caution. Give yourself plenty of time to arrive at your destination, give yourself extra stopping distance, and just generally reduce your speed.

The threat for additional ice accumulation ends as a cold front moves through, likely by Midnight in most locations. Drier air moves in behind the front on stronger northwesterly winds. Expect those gusty winds to exceed 30 mph at times through Noon on Sunday. Temperatures plummet, as well, into the single digits by daybreak. They’ll only recover into the 10s on Sunday, with wind chills likely staying below zero.

Another cold day will be found on Monday, with a switch toward warmer temperatures for the rest of the workweek. Highs will meet or exceed freezing on more than one day, likely eating away at our snow cover somewhat.

Colder air returns by next weekend, but it’s not looking as cold as this recent stretch has been.

