Biden’s low profile on Guantanamo rankles as prison turns 20

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2021, file photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, a flag flies at...
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2021, file photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, a flag flies at half-staff in honor of the U.S. service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, as seen from Camp Justice in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. The 20th anniversary of the first prisoners' arrival at the Guantanamo Bay detention center is on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. There are now 39 prisoners left. At its peak, in 2003, the detention center held nearly 680 prisoners. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(AP) -WASHINGTON (AP) — Advocates for closing the Guantanamo Bay detention center were hopeful when President Joe Biden took office. And they were relieved this summer as the U.S. released a prisoner. Many are now increasingly impatient.

In the months since that release, there have been few signs of progress in closing the notorious offshore prison on the U.S. base in Cuba. That has led to growing skepticism about Biden’s intentions as the administration nears the end of its first year and the detention center reaches a milestone on Tuesday — the 20th anniversary of the day the first prisoners arrived.

