Winter weather takes its toll on cars and trucks

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Extreme cold can be good for auto shops, but we all know the cold can do plenty of damage to our cars and trucks.

“We’re booked out for at these 3-days,” said Ken Klein, owner of Klein Auto Services.

Klein has been in the auto repair business for over a decade at Klein Auto Services on Cedar Rapids Northeast side of Cedar Rapids. When temperatures start dropping as low as they have, business starts picking up.

“The first thing that happens is the phone starts ringing off the hook,” he said.

He said the cold wears out the electrical system of a car as well as the tires.

“Cars won’t start, a lot of tire pressure lights start to turn on with the newer vehicles,” he said. “People need immediate attention on those things.”

Klein said he was booked out for the next three days. That tends to be a norm during any type of extreme weather.

“We try to react as quickly as we can, but it seems like it all comes at once,” he said.

There can be some good as Klein hoped the first real cold snap of winter reminds people to double-check their vehicles.

“We have a lot of winter left,” he said. “It’s a good idea to get cars in and get them looked at so you don’t end up stranded somewhere because the temperatures are pretty cold, especially this week.”

