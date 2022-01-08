Show You Care
Two people killed, two injured in Jo Daviess County crash

By KCRG Staff
Jan. 8, 2022
ELIZABETH, Illinois (KCRG) - Two people were killed and two others were injured following a crash early Saturday morning in rural Jo Daviess County.

Shortly after 3:20 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash along South Pleasant Road, just south of Jenny Lane, in rural Elizabeth. Investigators said the vehicle was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed when it went off the road, struck a culvert and rolled several times. Two people were thrown from the vehicle.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were transported to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment. The extent of their injuries is not known.

The names of the people killed have not been released. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

