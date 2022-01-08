Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Space telescope’s ‘golden eye’ opens, last major hurdle

NASA James Webb Space Telescope Project Manager Bill Ochs monitors the progress of the...
NASA James Webb Space Telescope Project Manager Bill Ochs monitors the progress of the observatory's second primary mirror wing as it rotates into position, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Mission Operations Center at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore. The last portion of the 21-foot (6.5-meter) mirror swung into place at flight controllers’ command, completing the unfolding of the James Webb Space Telescope _ the riskiest part of the mission. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)(NASA/Bill Ingalls | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s new space telescope has opened its gold-plated, flower-shaped mirror, the largest and most sensitive ever launched. The final part of the 21-foot mirror swung into place Saturday at flight controllers’ command, completing the unfolding of the James Webb Space Telescope.

Webb is so big that it had to be folded orgami-style to fit in the rocket that soared from South America two weeks ago. Its tennis court-size sunshield unfurled earlier in the week, providing subzero shade for the mirror and science instruments.

More powerful than the Hubble Space Telescope, the $10 billion Webb will scan the cosmos for infrared light from the first stars and galaxies formed 13.7 billion years ago.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police said the crash happened because of someone driving the wrong way on the...
Police: I-380 crash in Cedar Rapids near 42nd Street caused by wrong-way driver
Iowa Division of Labor stated it will not follow the mandate
Iowa Division of Labor: State will not adopt OSHA’s vaccine mandate
Police blocking traffic on South Iowa Avenue in Washington, Iowa, on Friday, January 7, 2022.
One person injured in Washington shooting; search for suspect continues
Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids.
Mercy Medical Center stresses vaccines as COVID-19 surge strains staffing
An i9 investigation found the cause for why traffic tickets at 10th Street & 1st Avenue East...
New camera, spike in traffic tickets at one Cedar Rapids intersection

Latest News

New camera, spike in traffic tickets at one Cedar Rapids intersection
i9 Investigation: New Camera, Spike in Traffic Tickets at One Cedar Rapids Intersection
Los Angeles County Fire Department vehicles sit at a medical call Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in...
Omicron explosion spurs nationwide breakdown of services
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
Omicron explosion spurs nationwide breakdown of services
States are scrambling to keep up with COVID surge. (Source: CNN Newsource)
States scramble to keep up with COVID surge
FILE - Homeless people gather beside a portrait of Saint Teresa, the founder of the...
India restores foreign fund permit for Mother Teresa charity