Semi crash blocks I-380 south of Center Point

Emergency lights
Emergency lights(Storyblocks)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A collision involving two semis blocked the southbound lanes of I-380 between Center Point and Hiawatha for more than an hour Saturday morning.

It happened at about 7:40 a.m. Saturday near the 32.5 mile marker in the southbound lanes of I-380, that’s between the Center Point and the County Home Road interchanges in Linn County.

Deputies said that two semis had collided and one of the semis jackknifed blocking both southbound lanes of traffic.    

Investigators said a semi traveling at a slow rate of speed was rear-ended by another semi while traveling up a hill. The second semi jackknifed, blocking traffic.

Officials rerouted traffic through Center Point for an hour until a lane of traffic could be reopened.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

