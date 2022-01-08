Show You Care
Overnight fire kills two in Washington County

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RIVERSIDE, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were killed following a house fire early Saturday morning in Washington County.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, the Washington County Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call reporting the fire at 1047 Vine Avenue in Riverside, about a mile north of the Highway 218/Highway 22 interchange. When emergency responders arrived, smoke and flames were visible coming from the home.

Investigators said two bodies were found in the home and transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny where autopsies will be conducted. The names of the people killed in the fire have not been released.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing. No other information is being released.

