Operation Quickfind: Alan Grangeras

rte
rte(COURTESY PHOTO)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids have issued an Operation Quickfind and are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man.

44-year-old Alan Grangeras was last seen at about 8 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Russell Drive Northeast. He is five feet, nine inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

If you have any information, contact Cedar Rapids Police at 319-286-5491.

