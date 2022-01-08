No. 1 Hawkeyes open up the Big Ten season with a dual meet win over No. 14 Minnesota
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - With a sold-out crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, and the lights of BTN on bright, Friday night’s dual meet had to be a good one.
#1 IOWA 22, #14 MINNESOTA 10
165 #1 Alex Marinelli (IA) dec. Cael Carlson (M), 6-5; 3-0
174 #2 Michael Kemerer (IA) dec. #23 Bailey O’Reilly (M), 9-2; 6-0
184 #18 Abe Assad (IA) major dec. Sam Skillings (M), 12-4; 10-0
197 #5 Jacob Warner (IA) dec. #30 Michial Foy (M), 6-4; 13-0
285 #1 Gable Steveson (M) major dec. #6 Tony Cassioppi (IA), 17-7; 13-4
125 #7 Patrick McKee (M) dec. #14 Drake Ayala (IA), 8-6; 13-7
133 #3 Austin DeSanto (IA) dec. #24 Jake Gilva (M), 7-5; 16-7
141 #2 Jaydin Eierman (IA) dec. #19 Jake Bergeland (M), 6-2; 19-7
149 #12 Max Murin (IA) dec. #25 Michael Blockhus (M), 3-1; 22-7
157 #4 Brayton Lee (M) dec. #12 Kaleb Young (IA), 4-3; 22-10
Records: Iowa (7-0, 1-0), Minnesota (1-2, 0-1)
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.