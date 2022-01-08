Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

No. 1 Hawkeyes open up the Big Ten season with a dual meet win over No. 14 Minnesota

By Jack Lido
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - With a sold-out crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, and the lights of BTN on bright, Friday night’s dual meet had to be a good one.

#1 IOWA 22, #14 MINNESOTA 10

165        #1 Alex Marinelli (IA) dec. Cael Carlson (M), 6-5; 3-0

174        #2 Michael Kemerer (IA) dec. #23 Bailey O’Reilly (M), 9-2; 6-0

184        #18 Abe Assad (IA) major dec. Sam Skillings (M), 12-4; 10-0

197        #5 Jacob Warner (IA) dec. #30 Michial Foy (M), 6-4; 13-0

285        #1 Gable Steveson (M) major dec. #6 Tony Cassioppi (IA), 17-7; 13-4

125        #7 Patrick McKee (M) dec. #14 Drake Ayala (IA), 8-6; 13-7

133        #3 Austin DeSanto (IA) dec. #24 Jake Gilva (M), 7-5; 16-7

141        #2 Jaydin Eierman (IA) dec. #19 Jake Bergeland (M), 6-2; 19-7

149        #12 Max Murin (IA) dec. #25 Michael Blockhus (M), 3-1; 22-7

157        #4 Brayton Lee (M) dec. #12 Kaleb Young (IA), 4-3; 22-10

Records: Iowa (7-0, 1-0), Minnesota (1-2, 0-1)

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police said the crash happened because of someone driving the wrong way on the...
Police: I-380 crash in Cedar Rapids near 42nd Street caused by wrong-way driver
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point, Wisconsin
Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids.
Mercy Medical Center stresses vaccines as COVID-19 surge strains staffing
An i9 investigation found the cause for why traffic tickets at 10th Street & 1st Avenue East...
New camera, spike in traffic tickets at one Cedar Rapids intersection
Vaccinated patients less likely to get access to one of the most sought after treatments for...
Vaccinated patients less likely to get access to one of the most sought after treatments for COVID-19

Latest News

Iowa's Patrick McCaffery (22) shoots against Wisconsin's Carter Gilmore (14) during the first...
No. 23 Wisconsin defeats Iowa 87-78 to win 4th straight
Burton leads late run, Northwestern beats No. 22 Iowa women
Burton leads late run, Northwestern beats No. 22 Iowa women
FILE - Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college...
National scoring leader Keegan Murray making name at Iowa
Iowa volleyball introduces new head coach Jim Barnes
“As a coach, this is a dream.” Iowa volleyball introduces new head coach Jim Barnes