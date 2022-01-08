New Cedar Rapids snow policy created more complaints online, than in real life

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Cedar Rapids gave out 14 citations this year after implementing a new city ordinance to clear snow and ice off of sidewalks.

The rules gave property owners in Cedar Rapids 24 hours to clear sidewalks of snow and ice after a storm. The old rules gave property owners 48 hours to perform the same task. People on social media complained about the new policy after the city posted reminders online.

It is difficult to put the number of citations into perspective because Cedar Rapids doesn’t track citations per snow event - only per season. This year it checked 65 complaints. Last year, the city performed 628 inspections, which was almost double the complaints the last two snow seasons.

Those numbers are hard to compare as well because the amount of snow and frequency differs per season. The city created a volunteer program to help older or disabled homeowners clear snow. Iowa City has a similar 24-hour rule.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.