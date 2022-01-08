Need an easy breakfast? Try Overnight Oats.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There are many ways to meal prep to make your morning easier. Whitney Hemmer has more in this week's Fareway cooking segment.
Overnight Oats
Meal prep isn’t limited to lunch and dinner; it works for breakfast too! Enter Overnight Oats—the perfect combination of easy, affordable, and nutritious.
Here’s what you’ll need:
- ½ cup unsweetened, old-fashioned oats
- ½ cup milk or dairy-free milk of choice
- 1 tablespoon chia seeds, optional (highly recommended for added protein, fiber and omega-3 fatty acids)
- ½ cup yogurt, optional
Toppings
Simply mix the ingredients together in single-serving jars, cups, or containers and store them in the refrigerator. If you’re prepping for the week (the oats last in the fridge for five days), consider adding sliced fruit the day you eat the oats to keep it as fresh as possible.
If you like a hot breakfast, simply heat your oats in the microwave and enjoy!
Try these different flavor combinations to mix up your overnight oats:
Peanut Butter and Jelly
- Peanut butter
- Strawberry preserves
- Sliced strawberries
- Peanuts
Caramel Apple
- Chopped apples
- Caramel syrup
- Pecans
Chocolate Banana
- Sliced banana
- Hazelnut spread
- Chocolate chips
Almond Joy
- Shredded coconut
- Slivered almonds
- Chocolate chips
- Maple syrup
Pumpkin Pie
- Pumpkin puree
- Vanilla yogurt
- Maple syrup
