Need an easy breakfast? Try Overnight Oats.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There are many ways to meal prep to make your morning easier. Whitney Hemmer has more in this week’s Fareway cooking segment.

Overnight Oats

Meal prep isn’t limited to lunch and dinner; it works for breakfast too! Enter Overnight Oats—the perfect combination of easy, affordable, and nutritious.

Here’s what you’ll need:

½ cup unsweetened, old-fashioned oats

½ cup milk or dairy-free milk of choice

1 tablespoon chia seeds, optional (highly recommended for added protein, fiber and omega-3 fatty acids)

½ cup yogurt, optional

Toppings

Simply mix the ingredients together in single-serving jars, cups, or containers and store them in the refrigerator. If you’re prepping for the week (the oats last in the fridge for five days), consider adding sliced fruit the day you eat the oats to keep it as fresh as possible.

If you like a hot breakfast, simply heat your oats in the microwave and enjoy!

Try these different flavor combinations to mix up your overnight oats:

Peanut Butter and Jelly

Peanut butter

Strawberry preserves

Sliced strawberries

Peanuts

Caramel Apple

Chopped apples

Caramel syrup

Pecans

Chocolate Banana

Sliced banana

Hazelnut spread

Chocolate chips

Almond Joy

Shredded coconut

Slivered almonds

Chocolate chips

Maple syrup

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin puree

Vanilla yogurt

Maple syrup

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.