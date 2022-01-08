Show You Care
Mail carrier saves Des Moines woman who fell while getting the mail

By KCCI
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Linda Houlton fell while retrieving her mail, and struggled to get up and out of the cold for over fifteen minutes KCCI reports. Mail carrier, Chris Meyer came to her rescue.

Security video from the home shows he lifted Houlton off the ground, carried her to the house and, on brand, retrieved the mail she had dropped in the fall.

Houlton said she didn’t know exactly how long she had been struggling alone until Meyer gave her the time. A timestamp on the security camera confirmed it was 19 minutes.

“It got to a point, I couldn’t cry,” she said. “It was so cold that he stopped and picked me up, even to get me on my feet. And I was still wobbly from being cold.”

Despite the fall and time spent in the cold, Houlton has no lingering injuries.

