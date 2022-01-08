Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Kane, Joens lead No. 12 Iowa State women past TCU 78-47

Iowa State guard Emily Ryan (11) during an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma,...
Iowa State guard Emily Ryan (11) during an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (AP) - Morgan Kane scored a career-high 17 points, Ashley Joens had her 40th career double-double and No. 12 Iowa State rolled to a 78-47 win over Texas Christian.

Joens had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Cyclones (14-1, 3-0 Big 12 Conference), who are off to their best start in conference play since 2013-14 and are 9-0 at home this season.

Emily Ryan added 16 points and Lexi Donarski 11. Kane was 6 of 7 from the field and 5 of 6 from the line with six rebounds and three assists.

Tavy Diggs scored 17 points off the bench for the Horned Frogs.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Division of Labor stated it will not follow the mandate
Iowa Division of Labor: State will not adopt OSHA’s vaccine mandate
Police blocking traffic on South Iowa Avenue in Washington, Iowa, on Friday, January 7, 2022.
One person injured in Washington shooting; search for suspect continues
Cedar Rapids Police said the crash happened because of someone driving the wrong way on the...
Police: I-380 crash in Cedar Rapids near 42nd Street caused by wrong-way driver
Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids.
Mercy Medical Center stresses vaccines as COVID-19 surge strains staffing
An i9 investigation found the cause for why traffic tickets at 10th Street & 1st Avenue East...
New camera, spike in traffic tickets at one Cedar Rapids intersection

Latest News

No. 1 Hawkeyes open up the Big Ten season with a dual meet win over No. 14 Minnesota
No. 1 Hawkeyes open up the Big Ten season with a dual meet win over No. 14 Minnesota
Benton Community takes down Marion, North Linn ends Springville’s undefeated streak
Benton Community takes down Marion, North Linn ends Springville’s undefeated streak
Benton Community takes down Marion, North Linn ends Springville’s undefeated streak
Benton Community takes down Marion, North Linn ends Springville's undefeated streak
No. 1 Hawkeyes open up the Big Ten season with a dual meet win over No. 14 Minnesota
No. 1 Hawkeyes open up the Big Ten season with a dual meet win over No. 14 Minnesota