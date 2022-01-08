Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa Division of Labor: State will not adopt OSHA’s vaccine mandate

Iowa Division of Labor stated it will not follow the mandate
Iowa Division of Labor stated it will not follow the mandate(.)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments of Friday in relation to the OSHA Vaccine Mandate, which would require all private employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccines or regular Covid-19 testing.

And while the U.S. Supreme Court has not yet issued a decision on whether or not to enforce it, the Iowa Division of Labor stated it will not.

“As a state plan state, the Iowa Division of Labor is charged with protecting the health and safety of those in the workplace and has the authority to enforce workplace safety and health standards for Iowa businesses,” explained Iowa Labor Commissioner Rod Roberts. “Iowa doesn’t have a standard requiring the Covid-19 vaccine or testing. But after closely reviewing the federal OSHA Vaccine Mandate, Iowa has determined it will not adopt the federal standard. Iowa has concluded that it is not necessary because Iowa’s existing standards are at least as effective as the federal standard change.”

With Commissioner Roberts’ decision, Iowa employers and their employees are not required to comply with the federal OSHA Vaccine Mandate.

In response to Commissioner Roberts’ decision, Governor Reynolds also applauded the decision.

“We are going to continue to protect the freedoms and liberties of Iowans. The Biden Administration continues to ignore the constitutional rights afforded to all Americans, which our country was built on. Instead, they’d rather dictate health care decisions and eliminate personal choice, causing our businesses and employees to suffer and exacerbating our workforce shortage.”

No word on when the U.S. Supreme Court will make its ruling on the mandate. Experts expect some sort of ruling before the Feb. 9th testing deadline.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police said the crash happened because of someone driving the wrong way on the...
Police: I-380 crash in Cedar Rapids near 42nd Street caused by wrong-way driver
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point, Wisconsin
Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids.
Mercy Medical Center stresses vaccines as COVID-19 surge strains staffing
Vaccinated patients less likely to get access to one of the most sought after treatments for...
Vaccinated patients less likely to get access to one of the most sought after treatments for COVID-19
An i9 investigation found the cause for why traffic tickets at 10th Street & 1st Avenue East...
New camera, spike in traffic tickets at one Cedar Rapids intersection

Latest News

New camera, spike in traffic tickets at one Cedar Rapids intersection
i9 Investigation: New Camera, Spike in Traffic Tickets at One Cedar Rapids Intersection
More than a Meal app
New app will help better serve “Meals on Wheels” clients
Snow on sidewalk Cedar Rapids.
New Cedar Rapids snow policy created more complaints online, than in real life
Iowa Cattlemen’s Association reacts to White House’s plan to address growing meat prices
Iowa Cattlemen’s Association reacts to White House’s plan to address growing meat prices