Iowa Cattlemen’s Association reacts to White House’s plan to address growing meat prices

By Libbie Randall
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack says the new Biden-Harris four-part plan will expand independent meat processing to increase competition.

“It will allow producers to have a better balanced relationship with processors, so if they’re being discriminated against, if they’re being retaliated against for any reason, they will now have a recourse to be able to seek some measure of justice because of that,” said Secretary Vilsack.

According to Iowa Cattlemen’s Association president-elect Bob Noble, Iowa processors are in desperate need of this plan as it will help producers in the Midwest sell within Iowa.

“One thing specifically that they talked about is opening up a portal for producers to be able to share complaints or problems, especially with the packers and stockyard pack and it’s enforcement,” said Noble.

He adds that these efforts are a good foundation for this new plan but there are still some unanswered questions.

When it comes to how these benefits will be distributed, the ICA wonders if it will, largely, impact more mid-sized processors, or the smaller, locally-owned operators throughout rural Iowa.

“Like a lot of times, specifics were kind of scarce. So it’s hard to comment on concepts when we don’t know exactly how they are going to be enforced,” said Noble.

Vilsack says he can offer some specifics as far as when the $1 billion in federal money gets split up and when some can see the benefits of the first $150 dollars worth of grants.

“We expect that there’s some projects for expansion and building of new processing capacity that are ready to go, they just need a little push. We think that grant program will provide that acceleration and that push,” said Vilsack.

Vilsack adds that, beyond that time frame, is when we can plan to see programs that will better train workers in this particular field.

