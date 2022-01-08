Heavy police presence, active investigation underway in Washington
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement are currently conducting what they’re calling an “active investigation” in Washington.
Few details have been released but witnesses report a heavy police presence along South Iowa Avenue that has been in place since late Friday evening.
Officials said the road is closed off but there is no current threat to the public.
Check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.