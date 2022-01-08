Freezing Drizzle/Freezing Rain is possible in the southeast Saturday afternoon.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Good Morning! We’re waking up to sunshine and temperatures in the teens across Eastern Iowa today. Highs will be warmer today, ranging from the mid 20s to the low 30s. We’ll have clouds move in this afternoon with a chance for freezing drizzle/freezing rain and fog. Ice is possible along the roads. Therefore, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for this afternoon and into the overnight hours for southeastern Iowa. The freezing drizzle/freezing rain and fog should clear out by late tonight, leaving behind a partly cloudy sky with lows dropping into the single digits.

Tomorrow we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the low to mid teens. Sunday night will be cold with temperatures once again in the single digits.

Temperatures will slowly climb next week, in the teens Monday and the 20s on Tuesday. But, by Wednesday temperatures will once again reach the 30s. The 30s will continue through Friday. After today’s freezing drizzle the long term forecast for this week stays dry with a partly cloudy sky. Overnight temperatures will be below zero on Monday night, but warm up into the 20s by Tuesday and Wednesday night. Overnight temperatures Thursday and Friday will likely drop into the teens.

