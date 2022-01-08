Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Freezing Drizzle/Freezing Rain is possible in the southeast Saturday afternoon.

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 7:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Good Morning! We’re waking up to sunshine and temperatures in the teens across Eastern Iowa today. Highs will be warmer today, ranging from the mid 20s to the low 30s. We’ll have clouds move in this afternoon with a chance for freezing drizzle/freezing rain and fog. Ice is possible along the roads. Therefore, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for this afternoon and into the overnight hours for southeastern Iowa. The freezing drizzle/freezing rain and fog should clear out by late tonight, leaving behind a partly cloudy sky with lows dropping into the single digits.

Tomorrow we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the low to mid teens. Sunday night will be cold with temperatures once again in the single digits.

Temperatures will slowly climb next week, in the teens Monday and the 20s on Tuesday. But, by Wednesday temperatures will once again reach the 30s. The 30s will continue through Friday. After today’s freezing drizzle the long term forecast for this week stays dry with a partly cloudy sky. Overnight temperatures will be below zero on Monday night, but warm up into the 20s by Tuesday and Wednesday night. Overnight temperatures Thursday and Friday will likely drop into the teens.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police said the crash happened because of someone driving the wrong way on the...
Police: I-380 crash in Cedar Rapids near 42nd Street caused by wrong-way driver
Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids.
Mercy Medical Center stresses vaccines as COVID-19 surge strains staffing
An i9 investigation found the cause for why traffic tickets at 10th Street & 1st Avenue East...
New camera, spike in traffic tickets at one Cedar Rapids intersection
Police blocking traffic on South Iowa Avenue in Washington, Iowa, on Friday, January 7, 2022.
One person injured in Washington shooting; search for suspect continues
Iowa Division of Labor stated it will not follow the mandate
Iowa Division of Labor: State will not adopt OSHA’s vaccine mandate

Latest News

Freezing drizzle/freezing rain is possible in the southeast this afternoon.
Freezing Drizzle/Freezing Rain is possible in the southeast Saturday afternoon.
First Alert Forecast
Burst of warmth could impact travel
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Another cold one today, then a quick warmup tomorrow