Freezing drizzle in parts of eastern Iowa on Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Areas of freezing drizzle or light freezing rain are occurring in parts of Iowa on Saturday, causing slick roads.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 9:00 p.m. on Saturday for a good portion of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area. This aligns with the area expected to see the greatest potential for ice accumulation that could make travel hazardous.

A Winter Weather Advisory, in effect until 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022. (KCRG)

“As we have learned in past occasions, it doesn’t take a lot to cause big headaches for drivers,” TV9 Meteorologist Corey Thompson said. “This will be especially true on untreated surfaces, so take extra care on side streets, sidewalks, or parking lots.”

The freezing drizzle will be most prominent in the advisory area, but could take place to a lesser degree in anywhere that is seeing cloud cover, according to Thompson.

A cold front will move through later on Saturday night, ushering in colder and drier air that will bring an end to the freezing drizzle threat.

