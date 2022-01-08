Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Freezing drizzle in parts of eastern Iowa on Saturday

By Corey Thompson
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Areas of freezing drizzle or light freezing rain are occurring in parts of Iowa on Saturday, causing slick roads.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 9:00 p.m. on Saturday for a good portion of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area. This aligns with the area expected to see the greatest potential for ice accumulation that could make travel hazardous.

A Winter Weather Advisory, in effect until 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022.
A Winter Weather Advisory, in effect until 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022.(KCRG)

“As we have learned in past occasions, it doesn’t take a lot to cause big headaches for drivers,” TV9 Meteorologist Corey Thompson said. “This will be especially true on untreated surfaces, so take extra care on side streets, sidewalks, or parking lots.”

The freezing drizzle will be most prominent in the advisory area, but could take place to a lesser degree in anywhere that is seeing cloud cover, according to Thompson.

A cold front will move through later on Saturday night, ushering in colder and drier air that will bring an end to the freezing drizzle threat.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Division of Labor stated it will not follow the mandate
Iowa Division of Labor: State will not adopt OSHA’s vaccine mandate
Police blocking traffic on South Iowa Avenue in Washington, Iowa, on Friday, January 7, 2022.
One person injured in Washington shooting; search for suspect continues
Cedar Rapids Police said the crash happened because of someone driving the wrong way on the...
Police: I-380 crash in Cedar Rapids near 42nd Street caused by wrong-way driver
Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids.
Mercy Medical Center stresses vaccines as COVID-19 surge strains staffing
An i9 investigation found the cause for why traffic tickets at 10th Street & 1st Avenue East...
New camera, spike in traffic tickets at one Cedar Rapids intersection

Latest News

New camera, spike in traffic tickets at one Cedar Rapids intersection
i9 Investigation: New Camera, Spike in Traffic Tickets at One Cedar Rapids Intersection
rte
Operation Quickfind canceled: Alan Grangeras
Emergency lights graphic
Two people killed, two injured in Jo Daviess County crash
Emergency lights
Semi crash blocks I-380 south of Center Point