Burst of warmth could impact travel

By Joe Winters
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Overnight look for the southerly wind to start to influence our weather. Temperatures will rise overnight with highs expected to jump into the 30s. While the warmth is nice, this presents some things to pay attention to that could lead to some slick travel. Fog and road frost could develop as the warm air moves over the cold ground. Drizzle is also possible as the warm air mass moves in which could bring some slick spots to untreated areas. A cold front slides through Saturday night bringing windy and arctic air back to the state. Have a great night!

