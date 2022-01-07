Show You Care
Wind Chill Advisory in effect until 9 a.m. Friday

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cold weather continues Friday, and we’re all waking up to below zero lows.

Wind chills will stay in the -15 to -30 range early on, and a Wind Chill Advisory continues through 9 a.m. for the entire area. Many schools across eastern Iowa are delaying the start of classes due to the cold. See the list here.

The low temperature will likely be hit in the early evening Friday, then slowly rise for the remainder of the night.

As a gusty south wind pulls warmer air our way on Saturday, this may allow a few areas of fog or drizzle to develop. Given the sudden warm-up, frosty roads may occur as well, which is something to watch for.

The next cold front arrives on Saturday night into Sunday morning, increasing the wind and pulling temperatures down once again.

Actual temp on the left, wind chill on the right. It's cold no matter how you look at it. Due...
Actual temp on the left, wind chill on the right. It's cold no matter how you look at it. Due to the clear sky, temps should continue to fall slowly through 8 a.m., likely settling in between -10 and -15 for most areas. Look for another cold day with highs only between 0 and 5.(KCRG)

