Waterloo school district closes elementary schools due to inoperable buses Friday

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo Community School District said it had to cancel school at all its elementary schools except for Cunningham on Friday, because of “significant bus issues” in the cold weather.

All of eastern Iowa was under a Wind Chill Advisory Friday morning, with wind chills in the -15 to -30 range until 9 a.m.

In a release, the district said the cold weather caused the fuel to gel in its buses and as a result, classes are canceled at Becker, Highland, Irving, Kittrell, Kingsley, Lincoln, Lou Henry, Lowell, Orange and Poyner.

The district also apologized to families for the complications the decision’s timing created for them.

“This is not the way we would have ever wanted this morning to go,” Superintendent Lindaman said in a release. “With the exception of a few other situations during my tenure as superintendent, this was the most concerning situation we have been in. I made a decision that was the best possible decision to try to get kids to shelter.”

The district explained the situation in the following statement:

“Our busses begin picking up middle school, high school, and Cunningham students around 8:50/9:00am (which is usually the 6:50/7:00am) to pick up students. As they were starting to pick up middle school students, a handful of busses had the fuel start to gel. Out of 66 routes, most were working fine, but some became inoperable. At the bus garage and the district office, we immediately started finding other busses to support the route (i.e. Cedar Falls Schools, city transit, and every other bus in town). We also sent administrators out immediately to start driving the routes with all available vans to help ensure students who were perhaps already at bus stops could quickly access shelter.

Within minutes, additional busses started to gel and it became evident that this was an emergency situation. Most kids had arrived at school for middle, high and Cunningham so we did not want to send them back home (compounding the growing bus issue), but others were still waiting for a bus and we needed to focus on their safety. Cunningham Elementary has an earlier start time than the rest of the elementary schools. Because of this, the majority of Cunningham students were either already in school or en route. School was the safest place for those students and so we needed to focus on the one Cunningham bus route that was impacted.

At 9:30am, the decision was made to cancel school for the second tier of schools (all elementary except Cunningham) to:

a) allow us to have ALL busses available to the rest of the middle, high and Cunningham students to get to school, and

b) immediately mitigate the growing concerns about getting our second tier of students to school.”

