Waterloo firefighters respond to early morning house fire near South Hills Golf Course

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters responded to a house fire at about 3:15 a.m. Friday in the 5000 block of Mercedes Bend in Waterloo.

That’s just south of Shaulis Road, south of Highway 20, near the South Hills Golf Course.

Firefighters are still on the scene of the fire, working through below zero temperatures.

Officials have not reported the cause of the fire or if there are any injuries.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.