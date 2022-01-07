Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Waterloo firefighters respond to early morning house fire near South Hills Golf Course

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters responded to a house fire at about 3:15 a.m. Friday in the 5000 block of Mercedes Bend in Waterloo.

That’s just south of Shaulis Road, south of Highway 20, near the South Hills Golf Course.

Firefighters are still on the scene of the fire, working through below zero temperatures.

Officials have not reported the cause of the fire or if there are any injuries.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police said the crash happened because of someone driving the wrong way on the...
Police: I-380 crash in Cedar Rapids near 42nd Street caused by wrong-way driver
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point, Wisconsin
He had red eyes, poor balance, and seemed to be lethargic and twitching.
Man found high on meth with loaded gun in Dubuque cellphone store bathroom, pleads guilty
UIHC doctors say omicron COVID-19 cases will likely peak in early February
Univ. of Iowa hospital doctors say omicron COVID-19 cases will likely peak in early February
The Iowa Board of Regents will soon decide whether they will continue to require students to...
Iowa considers changing university admissions standards

Latest News

New camera, spike in traffic tickets at one Cedar Rapids intersection
i9 Investigation: New Camera, Spike in Traffic Tickets at One Cedar Rapids Intersection
It's another day of no classes for Chicago Public Schools.
Chicago Public Schools cancel classes for third day in a row amid COVID-19 concerns
City of Marion postpones annual State of the City Address due to COVID-19 cases
Cedar Rapids Police said the crash happened because of someone driving the wrong way on I-380...
Wrong-way driver leads to multiple crashes on I-380 in Cedar Rapids Thursday
Wind chills will stay in the -15 to -30 range early on Friday, and a Wind Chill Advisory...
Wind Chill Advisory in effect until 9 a.m. Friday