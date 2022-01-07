Vaccinated patients less likely to get access to one of the most sought after treatments for COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -If you are vaccinated for COVID-19 and you still test positive, you are less likely to be able to get the most sought after treatment to prevent serious illness. Eastern Iowa hospitals told us there is more demand for monoclonal antibodies to fight a COVID-19 infection than there are doses. That means hospitals have to prioritize who gets it.

46-year-old Lori McDermott of Cedar Rapids said she tested positive this week for COVID-19 and her doctor recommended she get the treatment.

”Due to my medical history she was recommending that I get a monoclonal antibody treatment. I’ve had blood clot issues in the past and I don’t have a spleen to help protect me,” McDermott explained.

Monoclonal Antibodies are lab created antibodies that mimic our own immune system to fight COVID-19 infections. It’s one of the most effective treatments so far at preventing severe COVID-19 outcomes, including death.

But when McDermott called UnityPoint Health to schedule the treatment at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids earlier this week, she found out about the new policy.

”Going forward non vaccinated or pregnant patients would take priority over vaccinated patients who needed the same treatment,” McDermott said.

McDermott who is vaccinated, told us she was added to the bottom of the list.

St. Luke’s sent us a statement saying it has limited supplies and staff for monoclonal antibodies, so it is following new guidance from the National Institutes of Health. The NIH put out new guidance just before Christmas which prioritizes treatments based on several factors known to make COVID-19 symptoms worse, like older age, select medical conditions, and being unvaccinated.

Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids follows the same policy. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Myers said those with the greatest risk from COVID-19, which includes the unvaccinated, stand to benefit the most from the treatment.

If two people have the same number of risk factors, ”There’s no way that you can pick between one or the other and it just becomes a first come first serve,” Dr. Myers explained.

Both Mercy Medical Center and UnityPoint said getting vaccinated is even more effective than monoclonal antibodies at preventing severe illness with COVID-19.

McDermott told us she feels she’s being punished for getting vaccinated.

”It is not right that people, excuse me, that people that chose not to get vaccinated now get priority on a treatment to help over those that chose to get vaccinated,” she said.

McDermott was able to get scheduled for monoclonal antibody infusion treatment at Finley Hospital in Dubuque and plans to drive around 80 miles to receive it.

