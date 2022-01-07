Show You Care
Textile Brewing Company to open location in Atkins this spring

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Textile Brewing Company out of Dyersville is expanding with a new location in Atkins. The brewery already has a taproom in Cascade as well. For Atkins the brewery will mean a second option for eating out.

The town of around 2,000 people is less than 20 miles west of Cedar Rapids and has been growing.

”Just in the last 10 years we’re experiencing a 23% growth,” Kate Robertson explained, Executive Director with Benton Development Group.

Robertson helped apply for a $100,000 Community Catalyst grant through the state to help turn an old apartment building on Main Avenue in Atkins into Textile Tap Haus. The city of Atkins then matched the amount through financial and in-kind contributions.

“This will be the bar,” Preston Geerts pointed out. Geerts will be the manager of Textile Tap Haus in Atkins.

”I’m really looking forward to meeting the people here,” he said.

The brewery will feature 20 taps as well as cider options and a 30 foot long bar. There will be food as well. The brewery is known for it’s pretzels and flat bread pizzas. It will become a second option for locals, and others to eat out.

”The town really needs a place for people to go, families to hangout and I think it was a really good opportunity for us,” Tom Olberding said, Owner of Textile Brewing Company.

Developer Brian Bock from Iowa Main Street Investments said the building required a total gut, but they’re working through winter and plan to have it ready by spring.

”Once this gets done, it’ll be a thing that you know when friends or neighbors come to the community, where do you go,” Bock said.

The brewery puts the town on tap for more growth, with a new place to gather.

“I think it’s probably tripled in size in the last 15 years so there’s definitely a need here,” Olberding said.

