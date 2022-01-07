State of Iowa suing Sioux City over wastewater treatment scheme

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The state of Iowa has filed a lawsuit against Sioux City, alleging it misled state officials by manipulating test results and discharging polluted water into the Missouri River.

The lawsuit alleged between March 15, 2012, and June 8, 2015, Sioux City’s wastewater treatment facility would properly disinfect wastewater discharges only on days when samples for E. coli contamination were taken and submitted to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Officials allege the scheme was an attempt by the city to increase its treatment capacity without a significant capital investment.

“The city potentially endangered human lives and wildlife by violating water-quality rules and perpetrating a fraud to conceal its employees’ actions,” said Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, who filed the lawsuit in Woodbury County on behalf of the state and the DNR.

The state asks the court to assess a civil penalty of up to $5,000 for each day of violation and issue a permanent injunction preventing the city from further violations of state law and its treatment permit. According to the lawsuit, the city continues to violate permit limits for ammonia and chlorine.

The state put this case against Sioux City on hold in 2016 while a federal investigation was underway. The former treatment plant superintendent, Jay Niday, recently pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy and falsifying or providing inaccurate information. Last year he was sentenced to three months in prison and was fined $6,000. Patrick Schwarte, a former supervisor, also pleaded guilty to similar charges and was sentenced to two years probation and fined $5,000.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.