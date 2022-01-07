Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

State of Iowa suing Sioux City over wastewater treatment scheme

The lawsuit alleges Sioux City’s facility manipulated and misled the Iowa DNR
The Sioux City Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The Sioux City Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant.(Courtesy: City of Sioux City)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The state of Iowa has filed a lawsuit against Sioux City, alleging it misled state officials by manipulating test results and discharging polluted water into the Missouri River.

The lawsuit alleged between March 15, 2012, and June 8, 2015, Sioux City’s wastewater treatment facility would properly disinfect wastewater discharges only on days when samples for E. coli contamination were taken and submitted to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Officials allege the scheme was an attempt by the city to increase its treatment capacity without a significant capital investment.

“The city potentially endangered human lives and wildlife by violating water-quality rules and perpetrating a fraud to conceal its employees’ actions,” said Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, who filed the lawsuit in Woodbury County on behalf of the state and the DNR.

The state asks the court to assess a civil penalty of up to $5,000 for each day of violation and issue a permanent injunction preventing the city from further violations of state law and its treatment permit. According to the lawsuit, the city continues to violate permit limits for ammonia and chlorine.

The state put this case against Sioux City on hold in 2016 while a federal investigation was underway. The former treatment plant superintendent, Jay Niday, recently pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy and falsifying or providing inaccurate information. Last year he was sentenced to three months in prison and was fined $6,000. Patrick Schwarte, a former supervisor, also pleaded guilty to similar charges and was sentenced to two years probation and fined $5,000.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police said the crash happened because of someone driving the wrong way on the...
Police: I-380 crash in Cedar Rapids near 42nd Street caused by wrong-way driver
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point, Wisconsin
Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids.
Amount of Mercy Medical Center workers tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week more than doubles
Vaccinated patients less likely to get access to one of the most sought after treatments for...
Vaccinated patients less likely to get access to one of the most sought after treatments for COVID-19
He had red eyes, poor balance, and seemed to be lethargic and twitching.
Man found high on meth with loaded gun in Dubuque cellphone store bathroom, pleads guilty

Latest News

New camera, spike in traffic tickets at one Cedar Rapids intersection
i9 Investigation: New Camera, Spike in Traffic Tickets at One Cedar Rapids Intersection
Firefighters find 1 dead in West Burlington mobile home fire
Iowa Department of Human Services announced the appointment of Jason Sodders as the new...
New superintendent of Boys State Training School in Eldora selected
Dubuque Regional Airport
Dubuque Regional Airport bounces back amid nationwide pilot shortage